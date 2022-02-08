Video essays have become one of my favorite genres of analysis on the internet so I thought I’d try making one. My first attempt is about the “cancel culture” panic:

Making videos is hard and I’m not convinced I’m all that good at it. Sometimes I think the visuals distract from the voiceover rather than reinforcing it. I’m working on it!

But I had a blast putting this together and being bad at something has never stopped me from doing it (if you’ve ever had my cooking you know this is not false modesty). So I’m going to keep making videos debunking moral panics as long as America keeps producing them. “Like and subscribe,” I believe is the phrase?

I also wanted to list the full credits here to thank all the people who made the wonderful music, images, sounds effects and icons I used in the video. Everything is Creative Commons and I’m listing them roughly in order of appearance.

Music

FoolBoyMedia - Cinematic Stomp

GregorQuendel - Cinematic Cello Arpeggio Trailer

rcroller - Orchestra Climb Mild Horror

Iharman94 - Arpeggiator End Credits

Blue Dot Sessions - Highway 430

Kevin MacLeod - Monkeys Spinning Monkeys

Setuniman - Little pleasures 1N72 (loop)

Blue Dot Sessions - Game Hens

Inspector J - Orchestral Strings Warm

Setuniman - In The Seventies 1O34

Blue Dot Sessions - The Summit

Setuniman - Could Be Worse

Frankum - Electronic Base And Pop Guitar

Chris Zabriskie - Mario Bava Sleeps In a Little Later Than He Expected To

Chris Zabriskie - Divider

Podington Bear - Driving Going Forward Looking Back

Blue Dot Sessions - Secret Pocketbook

Tyops - Suspense Comedy

FoolBoyMedia - Video Game Land

Icons

fahmionline

ProSymbols

Mohamed Mb

lastspark

fcFrank

Shmidt Sergey

Vincencio

Grant Fisher

Tanguy Krl

Alex Muravev

Isabel Foo

Thuy Nguyen

shashank singh

Images

European Parliament

pml2008

Greg Jordan

barnyz

ILO

Karen

Sounds

thedweebman - 8-Bit Wrong Item

thedweebman 8- Bit Wrong 2

thedweebman - 8-Bit Jump 2

thedweebman - 8-Bit Coin

Inspector J- Bamboo Swing

Djgriffin - Beast Stab D

Owlstorm – Retro Video Game Sfx Fail

Wagna - Falling

SpliceSound – Subway Station Card Swipe

Bertrof – Audio Cassette Tape Open Close Play Stop

Cabled Mess – Jump C

Lucish – Cha-Ching