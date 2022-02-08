Video essays have become one of my favorite genres of analysis on the internet so I thought I’d try making one. My first attempt is about the “cancel culture” panic:
Making videos is hard and I’m not convinced I’m all that good at it. Sometimes I think the visuals distract from the voiceover rather than reinforcing it. I’m working on it!
But I had a blast putting this together and being bad at something has never stopped me from doing it (if you’ve ever had my cooking you know this is not false modesty). So I’m going to keep making videos debunking moral panics as long as America keeps producing them. “Like and subscribe,” I believe is the phrase?
I also wanted to list the full credits here to thank all the people who made the wonderful music, images, sounds effects and icons I used in the video. Everything is Creative Commons and I’m listing them roughly in order of appearance.
