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I Have A New Podcast!
It's about the most harmful airport books of the last 50 years
Nov 3, 2022
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Michael Hobbes
June 2022
The Bleak Spectacle of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Trial
How a washed-up celebrity, men’s rights activists and true crime stans convinced millions of Americans to buy into a conspiracy theory
Jun 3, 2022
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Michael Hobbes
April 2022
Panic! On the Editorial Page
Breaking down a "cancel culture" scare story
Apr 13, 2022
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Michael Hobbes
February 2022
Is "Cancel Culture" Really A Threat to America?
I'm making videos again!
Feb 8, 2022
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Michael Hobbes
December 2021
Lies, Damn Lies and 'Self-Censorship' Statistics
Are students increasingly reluctant to express their views? Or do we live in a society?
Dec 2, 2021
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Michael Hobbes
November 2021
Did Trans Activists Doxx J.K. Rowling?
Yes but also kind of no
Nov 23, 2021
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Michael Hobbes
Dave Chappelle's "Some Of My Best Friends Are Trans" Story Doesn't Hold Up
The comedian says a mob of SJWs bullied his trans friend into suicide. The evidence says otherwise.
Nov 17, 2021
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Michael Hobbes
October 2021
The Methods of Moral Panic Journalism
Scare stories on "left-wing illiberalism" display a familiar pattern.
Oct 21, 2021
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Michael Hobbes
Savvy Punditry Isn't Smart
Journalists should not be "putting facts aside."
Oct 16, 2021
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Michael Hobbes
Identifying the Bad Art Friend is Easy
"Why not both?"
Oct 15, 2021
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Michael Hobbes
© 2026 Michael Hobbes
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