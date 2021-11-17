Confirm My Choices
The comedian says SJWs bullied a trans woman into suicide. The evidence says otherwise. 
Scare stories on "left-wing illiberalism" display a familiar pattern.
Journalists should not be "putting facts aside." 
"Why not both?"
